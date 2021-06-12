French Open Women’s Final: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Preview, Timings, Telecast details

The winner of the match will lift her maiden Grand Slam trophy as neither have reached a Grand Slam final before this. The odds were not in the duo’s favour and at the onset, no one would have predicted these two names in the final.

French Open 2021: Krejcikova here to stay as doubles star learns to love singles scene



But it has been a fairytale run so far and for one it will be a night to remember. The players are evenly placed as 31st ranked Krejcikova is just one rung above Pavlyuchenkova. The duo have never met on court prior to tonight’s match.

On Saturday, if Krejcikova can lay her hands on the trophy she will become only the second woman playing under a Czech flag to triumph in singles at the Paris clay-court Grand Slam in the Open era, after Hana Mandlikova’s victory back in 1981.

Meanwhile Pavlyuchenkova, who is just three weeks away from turning 30, could become the third-oldest first-time Grand Slam winner on the women’s tour, after Flavia Pennetta (33 years 200 days when she won the US Open in 2015) and Ann Jones (30 years and 261 days when she lay her hands on the Wimbledon trophy in 1969)

Winning the French Open on Sunday would also see her becoming the oldest Russian woman to win a singles major, taking the record away from Maria Sharapova who was 27 when she clinched her fifth and final Slam in 2014 at the French Open.

While a win would see Pavlyuchenkova jump from 32 to 14 in rankings, her younger opponent would jump to 15th in the rankings. With both first-time finalists, the women’s contest promises to be an exciting contest with a new winner on the cards.

Match timing and telecast details:

Match starts at 6:30pm IST (June 12) The Indian audience can watch the French Open final live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Channels with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.