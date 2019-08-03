English
Thiem sets up home final against form man Ramos-Vinolas

By Ben Spratt
Dominic Thiem sets up home final against Ramos-Vinolas

London, August 3: Dominic Thiem's bid for a first Generali Open title continued with a semi-final victory on Friday, but the tricky Albert Ramos-Vinolas lies ahead.

World number four Thiem is chasing a breakthrough victory in home territory and proved too strong for Lorenzo Sonego, the only other seeded player in the last four, as he won 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

The Austrian stayed patient in the opener before piling on the pressure after holding for 4-3, taking the second break point of the match.

Sonego broke to lead 2-0 in the second set but could not hold on and bowed to Thiem in a tie-break.

Victory against Ramos-Vinolas is no foregone conclusion, though, with the Spaniard flying high heading into the weekend.

Ramos-Vinolas triumphed in Gstaad last week, knocking out three seeded compatriots along the way, and his semi-final triumph in Kitzbuhel on Friday made it nine consecutive ATP Tour victories.

The 31-year-old was too strong for Casper Ruud despite trailing 5-2 in the opening set, recovering to advance 7-5 6-4.

"I changed my tactics, I stepped in a little bit more," Ramos-Vinolas said. "With the forehand, I changed a little more down the line, also with the return, a little bit closer to the lines."

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
