English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Halep douses Zhang fire to reach Wimbledon semis

By Opta
SimonaHalep - cropped

London, July 9: Simona Halep came through a gripping first-set examination to see off China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 and book a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Halep, the highest-ranked player left in the draw, is chasing a second career grand slam but had to weather a considerable storm against outsider Zhang.

A break down, the world number seven escaped a marathon sixth game to halt Zhang's momentum before stealing the opener on a tie-break.

After those absorbing first 58 minutes, the second set was a more serene affair and Halep will face either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova as she bids to reach a maiden final at the All England Club.

Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon until this year but, having already seen off seeds Caroline Garcia and Caroline Wozniacki, raced into a 3-0 lead in just over 10 minutes on Number One Court.

A pinpoint backhand into the back-right corner was the jewel in the 30-year-old's early break as her powerful, flat groundstrokes exuded composure and authority.

Halep's forehand was misfiring, and she had to negotiate a considerable crisis at 1-4, scrambling to save four break points and eventually hold.

The high-class and gruelling rallies required to do so appeared to play the 2018 French Open champion into form and Zhang coughed up a break in the next game with a double fault.

The set remained on serve from that point and Halep managed to keep her opponent's relentless attacks at arm's length to take the breaker 7-4.

If the Romanian star had a sense the storm had passed, it was confirmed when Zhang sent a tame forehand into the net to be broken for 3-1.

Halep consolidated with a hold to love and the world number 50 was predictably unable to relocate her sparkling earlier form.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Simona Halep bt. Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7-4) 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Halep - 17/13 Zhang - 22/29

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Halep - 1/1 Zhang - 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON Halep - 3/6 Zhang - 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Halep - 76 Zhang - 71

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Halep - 72/44 Zhang - 67/41

TOTAL POINTS Halep - 74 Zhang - 61

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tendulkar, Ganguly laud Ice Cool Dhoni
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue