Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Record 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is now two wins away from adding a 14th career French Open title after an emphatic win over one of his biggest rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (May 31).

Fifth-seeded Spaniard Nadal booked his semifinal slot by beating world number one and defending champion Djokovic of Serbia in match that was decided in 4 sets, 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in the last eight match that last for four hours and 12 minutes.

Third-seeded Germany Zverev, on the other hand, got past rising Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in a match that was decided in four sets. Zverev defeated Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarterfinal match that lasted for three hours and 18 minutes.

Now, the Spanish legend Nadal will meet Zverev of Germany for the 10th time in his career. While Nadal looks to extend the gap from rivals in number of Grand Slam wins and French Open titles, the Olympic Champion Zverev will aim to reach his second Grand Slam final.

Nadal's Grand Slam Title Wins List

This will be 25-year-old Zverev's second semifinal appearance at the French Open, while the 13-time champion Nadal has reached the last four of the Roland Garros for the 15th time, missing out on reaching the final or winning the title only once and that was in 2021.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2022 Semifinal, Nadal vs Zverev:

When is Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semifinal match?

The French Open 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (June 3).

What time will the Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semifinal start?

The French Open 2022 men's singles semifinal between Nadal and Zverev is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM Local Time (6:15 PM IST) on Friday (June 3).

Where and how to watch Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semifinal in India?

The match will be shown live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. The match can also be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.

Nadal vs Zverev Head to Head

In the meetings between the two, Rafael Nadal holds the edge with 6 wins compared to Zverev's 3 wins. On Clay courts, the two have met 5 times with Nadal winning 4 and Zverev winning 1. In one Grand Slam meeting, Nadal got the better of Zverev in the third round of 2017 Australian Open.

Here is a look at the Nadal vs Zverev Head-to-Head results:

Year Event Court Round Winner Score 2016 Indian Well Masters Hard Round of 16 Nadal 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 2017 Australian Open Hard 3rd Round Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 2017 Monte-Carlo Masters Clay Round of 16 Nadal 6-1, 6-1 2018 Davis Cup Clay World Group Quarterfinal Nadal 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 2018 Italian Open Clay Final Nadal 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 2019 ATP World Tour Finals Hard Round Robin Zverev 6-2, 6-4 2020 Paris Masters Hard Semifinal Zverev 6-4, 7-5 2021 Madrid Open Clay Quarterfinal Zverev 6-4, 6-4 2021 Italian Open Clay Quarterfinal Nadal 6-3, 6-4