Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Naomi Osaka hires Wim Fissette as coach

By Tom Webber
Naomi Osaka

New York, December 16: Former world number one Naomi Osaka has hired Wim Fissette as her coach ahead of her Australian Open defence.

Osaka split from Sascha Bajin after clinching her second major title in Melbourne this year and brought Jermaine Jenkins on board to replace him.

The duo parted ways after the Japanese fell short in her attempt to retain her US Open crown, going down to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Osaka worked with her father for the remainder of the season but has turned to Fissette ahead of the 2020 season, WTA Insider confirmed.

Among the players to have been coached by Belgian Fissette are Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep.

Clijsters won three grand slams and Kerber triumphed at Wimbledon in 2018 while working with Fissette.

Osaka, who withdrew from the WTA Finals due to a right shoulder injury, is set to begin the new season at the Brisbane International in January.

More NAOMI OSAKA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: naomi osaka tennis wta wta tour
Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue