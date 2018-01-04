Nishikori to miss Australian Open due to wrist injury

Melbourne, January 4: The Australian Open will be without Japanese star Kei Nishikori this month after he pulled out of the year's opening grand slam because of a wrist injury.

Nishikori's withdrawal was confirmed on Thursday (January 4) amid uncertainty over superstar trio Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the tournament at Melbourne Park, where 19-time slam winner Roger Federer is defending champion.

A three-time Australian Open quarter-finalist, former world number four Nishikori – now ranked 22nd – has been sidelined since August after ending his 2017 season early due to the right wrist injury.

In a tweet posted by the Australian Open, Nishikori said: "The Aussie Open is my favourite Slam...it's my 'home' Slam...and it hurts that I will miss this year."

The 27-year-old and 2014 US Open finalist will sit out back-to-back slams, having made 21 consecutive appearances in majors prior to missing Flushing Meadows.

Nishikori ended 2017 with a 30-13 win-loss record and two runner-up finishes in Brisbane and Buenos Aires.

