Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nishikori succumbs to Kecmanovic fightback on ATP Tour return

By Nicholas Mcgee
Despite winning the first set, Kei Nishikori could not complete a victorious return
Despite winning the first set, Kei Nishikori could not complete a victorious return

New York, September 9: Kei Nishikori suffered defeat on his ATP Tour return at the Generali Open as Miomir Kecmanovic fought back from a set down to defeat the former US Open finalist.

Nishikori has been sidelined since August 2019 following surgery on a right elbow injury.

He won the first five games in Kitzbuhel and took the first set but Nishikori - a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014 - could not prevent Kecmanovic, coming off a second-round exit in New York, from producing a turnaround.

Kecmanovic claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win but the former world number four took the positives from his display.

"I was not 100 per cent, but I was happy with the way I played," Nishikori said. "I was not fit enough and maybe if I finished in two sets it would have been different, as I had some chances.

"It's a shame, as I could have won today, but it was a good moment and I'm positive today. I was hitting the ball better in the altitude, so it wasn't easy, but I do like it. I'll try to be better prepared for next week."

Elsewhere in the draw, Hubert Hurkacz progressed to the second round with a straight-sets win over Joao Sousa, Guido Pella beat Yoshihito Nishioka and Sebastian Ofner overcame Radu Albot.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More