Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal for Grand Slam titles with 10th Australian Open triumph

The fourth-seeded Serbian Djokovic saw off the third-seeded Greek Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the Australian Open 2023 men's singles final match that lasted for two hours and 56 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Djokovic, who was blocked from defending his crown last year after being deported from the country over his COVID-19 vaccination status, returned to Melbourne in style. He dropped just one set across his seven matches and has now won 28 matches in a row in his favourite tournament.

By winning the Australian Open for the tenth time, Djokovic claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and also became the third player to win a single Major 10 times or more. Nadal (French Open - 14 times) and Margaret Court (Australian Open - 11 times) had achieved the feat earlier.

The 35-year-old Serb, who extended his winning streak in Australia, across competitions, to 41 matches, took the first set with ease, but was made to fight for the second set by the 24-year-old Greek, who forced a tie-breaker.

Tsitsipas broke Djokovic early in the third set, but the Serbian responded immediately to level the set. The set, however, went the distance like the second set and needed a tiebreaker to decide the winner and the eventual champion.

The victory also means, Djokovic will reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings by toppling Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open due to injury.