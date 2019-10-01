Djokovic up and running at Japan Open

The world number one had to retire from his fourth-round clash against Stan Wawrinka in New York due to a shoulder injury.

But the Serb encountered few problems as he launched his Japan Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

Djokovic took the fifth break point on offer in the ninth game of the first set before closing out the opener.

Popyrin was never allowed a look at breaking the Djokovic serve and found himself increasingly over-matched as he subsided in an hour and 25 minutes.

Djokovic, 32, will face veteran Japanese wildcard Go Soeda in round two.

Back with a BANG @DjokerNole defeats Popyrin on Tokyo debut to move to the 2R of the @rakutenopen : @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/bWpF8oP4nl — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) October 1, 2019