English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic up and running at Japan Open

By Dom Farrell
Novak Djokovic
Injury ended Novak Djokovic's bid for glory at the US Open but he wasted little time on his return to action in Japan.

Tokyo, October 1: Novak Djokovic won on his first outing since the US Open as he cruised past Alexei Popyrin in straight sets in Tokyo.

The world number one had to retire from his fourth-round clash against Stan Wawrinka in New York due to a shoulder injury.

US Open 2019: Djokovic retires from Wawrinka clash, Federer fabulous

But the Serb encountered few problems as he launched his Japan Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

Djokovic took the fifth break point on offer in the ninth game of the first set before closing out the opener.

Popyrin was never allowed a look at breaking the Djokovic serve and found himself increasingly over-matched as he subsided in an hour and 25 minutes.

Djokovic, 32, will face veteran Japanese wildcard Go Soeda in round two.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue