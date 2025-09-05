Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 23:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: Tennis fans around the world are gearing up for a high-stakes clash on Friday night as Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The matchup promises fireworks as two of the sport's elite go head-to-head in a contest that could define the tournament.

Alcaraz has been in sensational form, navigating the draw without dropping a single set, showcasing his consistency and maturity beyond his 22 years. Djokovic, on the other hand, at 38, continues to defy age and fitness concerns, chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title. Despite struggling with his physical condition during the hard-court season, the Serbian legend remains a formidable opponent, blending experience, strategy, and mental toughness.

Historically, Djokovic has dominated on hard courts, including past meetings with Alcaraz. The Serbian holds a 5-3 career head-to-head advantage over the Spaniard and has maintained a perfect 4-0 record against him in hard-court encounters, though Alcaraz will be eager to avenge losses at the Paris Olympics 2024 final and the Australian Open 2025 earlier this year. Notably, this will mark their first showdown at the US Open.

The semifinal is shaping up to be a tactical and physical battle. Djokovic, known for his baseline mastery and resilience in long rallies, may have to run more than usual, given Alcaraz's aggressive style and attacking groundstrokes. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will look to exploit Djokovic's recent fitness struggles, pushing the veteran to the limits with his speed, precision, and fearless shot-making.

With Djokovic aiming to extend his dominance and Alcaraz hungry for revenge, the match is expected to be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with long rallies, strategic shot placement, and moments of brilliance from both players. Fans can expect a high-octane contest that could go down as one of the most memorable encounters of the US Open 2025.

Both players know what's at stake: a place in the final and a chance to etch their names further into tennis history. The world will be watching closely as these two champions battle it out on the New York hard courts.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: How to Watch US Open 2025 Semi-Final Match on TV and Online in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match will be live streamed via JioHotstar app and website and on the Star Sports Network on TV from 12:30 am IST on Saturday (September 6).