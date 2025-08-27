Serie A Has Become A Stepping Stone For Players Moving Abroad, Says Gianluigi Buffon

Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Djokovic Round 2 Match Today? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 18:22 [IST]

The attention in US Open 2025 turns to Novak Djokovic's match against Zachary Svajda on Wednesday (August 27). Novak Djokovic faces Zachary Svajda in their first-ever meeting at the US Open 2025 second round.

Djokovic, a seasoned 24-time Grand Slam champion, enters the match in solid form with a strong hard-court record and aggressive baseline play. Svajda, ranked 145th and rising, recently won four straight sets to reach this stage, showing resilience and an aggressive serve. While Svajda's raw talent and recent momentum make him a challenging opponent, Djokovic's experience and consistency on hard courts make him the strong favourite to win, likely in straight sets. The match promises a classic clash of experience against youthful energy.

Novak Djokovic holds a remarkable record at the US Open, having won the title four times. As of 2025, he has secured 80 career match wins at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the highest in the facility's history. Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to achieve 75 consecutive first-round Grand Slam wins, showing his consistency and dominance on hard courts at the US Open. His resilience and experience make him a formidable contender each year at this Grand Slam.

The US Open saw thrilling encounters yesterday, highlighted by Coco Gauff overcoming Ajla Tomljanović in a tightly contested three-set match. Alexander Zverev advanced comfortably with a straight-sets victory, alongside strong performances from top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas also recorded wins, setting a competitive tone for the tournament.

Novak Djokovic Match Live Streaming: How to Watch Djokovic vs Svajda Match Today?

In India, fans can watch live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network TV channels at 9:00 PM IST.

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports, starting at 4:30 PM BST.

In the USA, the match will broadcast on ESPN channel and live stream on ESPN+ from 11:30 AM ET.

In Australia, Channel 9 and Stan Sports will broadcast it live around 10:30 PM AEST.

In Spain, the event is available on Movistar+ platforms.

In Argentina, ESPN Latin America carries the coverage, starting at 10:30 AM ART.