Tennis
On this day in sport: Nadal's 10th French Open and Tyson's final fight... probably

By Russell Greaves
Rafael Nadal
The undisputed King of Clay won his 10th French Open title on this day in 2017.

London, June 11: This day in sporting history marked a moment to savour for Rafael Nadal.

But while the tennis star brought up a milestone achievement at the French Open on this date, June 11 will not be so fondly recalled by Mike Tyson.

It is also a day of perpetual significance for former Formula One driver Jean Alesi.

Here are the stories behind the key events to happen on this day in sport.

2017 - NADAL WINS 10TH FRENCH OPEN TITLE

Few people in any sport have enjoyed as much dominance of a single event as Nadal has of the French Open.

The undisputed King of Clay won his 10th French Open title on this day in 2017.

He thrashed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 to make it double figures at Roland Garros.

You need not ask who won in 2018 and 2019...

2005 - TYSON'S LAST FIGHT?

There is talk that Tyson may make a comeback to the ring.

Based on his most recent fight 15 years ago, he might want to reconsider.

The ferocious American heavyweight, then 38, was stopped in the sixth round by Kevin McBride.

Having also been beaten in his previous bout, a KO at the hands of Danny Williams, Tyson knew the time had come to hang up his gloves.

1995 - ALESI'S GRAND BIRTHDAY PRESENT

A veteran of 201 Grands Prix, Alesi only stood atop the podium once.

The Frenchman certainly picked his moment, though, earning his solitary triumph on his birthday.

Alesi turned 31 on the day he finally took the chequered flag at the Canadian Grand Prix.

He had started fifth on the grid and capitalised when pole-sitter Michael Schumacher suffered gearbox issues.

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
