Fenesta Open: Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe, Akansha Ghosh, Riddhi Shinde Advance To Pre-Quarters In the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, top seeds Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe, Akansha Ghosh, and Riddhi Shinde reached the pre-quarters. They showcased impressive skills against their opponents at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 20:44 [IST]

Top seed Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe, along with Akansha Ghosh and Riddhi Shinde, advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the Girls' U-16 Singles category at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. The event took place at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, showcasing some of India's most promising junior tennis talents.

Parthsarthi faced a challenging start against Swanika Roy, with scores tied at 2-2. However, Parthsarthi's powerful baseline play helped secure seven consecutive games, resulting in a 9-2 victory and progression to the next round.

Akansha Ghosh, seeded third, also triumphed with a 9-2 win over Keertama Rangineni. Akansha's impressive performance included winning six consecutive games, establishing a commanding lead and ensuring her place in the round of 16.

Riddhi Shinde delivered an upset by defeating sixth seed Aashi Kashyap with a score of 9-4. Riddhi broke Aashi's serve four times, gaining a significant advantage before clinching her victory.

In the Girls' U-14 category, Aniha Gavinolla surprised seventh seed Eshitha Sriyala with a 9-5 win. Meanwhile, top seed Padma Rameshkumar defeated Shubhi Sharma 9-3 in their round-of-32 match.

The Boys' U-16 Singles category saw top seed Prakaash Sarran narrowly beat Saksham Bhansal 9-8 (7-1) in straight sets. Additionally, eighth seed Tavish Pahwa overcame Puneeth M with a scoreline of 9-5 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Awards and Recognition

The Fenesta Open is supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA). Besides prestigious titles, winners will receive kit allowances in junior categories. Moreover, winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will be awarded tennis scholarships worth ₹25,000 each.