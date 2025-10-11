Inaugural Shooting League of India Postponed to Early 2026 for Better Alignment with Athletes

Parthsarthi Mundhe And Tavish Pahwa Secure U16 Titles At Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025 At the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025, Parthsarthi Mundhe and Tavish Pahwa won the U16 titles. Jensi Kanabar and Harsh Marwaha also excelled in the U14 finals, showcasing India's emerging tennis talent. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 18:50 [IST]

Top seed Parthsarthi Mundhe and eighth seed Tavish Pahwa emerged victorious in the U-16 categories at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025. The event took place at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. Both players showcased exceptional skills to clinch their respective titles on Saturday.

In the Girls' U-16 Singles final, Parthsarthi faced a tough challenge from Shreeniti Chowdhury. Despite a strong start with a 6-0 win in the first set, Parthsarthi had to battle hard as Shreeniti leveled the match by taking the second set 6-3. However, Parthsarthi's resilience shone through as she came back from 2-4 down in the final set to win 6-4, securing victory in one hour and 57 minutes.

Tavish Pahwa displayed composure and skill in the Boys' U-16 Singles final against Mannan Ashok Agarwal. Tavish dominated with consistent baseline play and crucial service breaks, winning 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Despite Mannan's efforts to fight back in the second set, Tavish's steady shot selection and mental strength ensured his triumph.

The Fenesta Open, supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., is held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA). It continues to be an essential platform for India's promising junior tennis talents.

Jensi Kanabar delivered an impressive performance in the Girls' U-14 Singles final. She defeated top seed Padma Priya Rameshkumar with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory. Jensi broke Padma's serve three times in each set, maintaining her composure throughout to secure the title.

In another upset, Harsh Marwaha triumphed over fifth seed Aarav Mulay in the Boys' U-14 Singles final. Harsh won convincingly with a score of 6-2, 6-2. His strong return games and superior court control were key factors in his victory.

Doubles Finals Recap

The Boys' U-16 Doubles final saw Tavish Pahwa teaming up with Prakaash Sarran to defeat Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Om Ramesh Patel (Seed 3). They won a thrilling match with scores of 1-6, 7-5, 10-6. In the Girls' U-16 Doubles final, Parthsarthi partnered with Akansha Ghosh to overcome Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinay Agamurthy 6-2, 7-6.

Kaustubh Singh and Vivaan Mirdha claimed victory in the Boys' U-14 Doubles final by defeating Rhunmaan Mahesh and Arjun Manikandan with scores of 7-6, 6-1. Meanwhile, Padma Priya Rameshkumar and Shazfa SK emerged victorious in the Girls' U-14 Doubles final against Aniha Gavinolla and Zoha Qureshi with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.

Apart from winning prestigious titles, junior category winners received kit allowances. Additionally, finalists in both U-16 and U-14 singles events were awarded tennis scholarships worth ₹25,000 each.