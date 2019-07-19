English

Tig making up for lost time in Bucharest

By Opta
Patricia Maria Tig took out top seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 7-5

Bucharest, July 19: Patricia Maria Tig says she is determined to make up for lost time after dethroning Anastasija Sevastova to reach the Bucharest Open quarter-finals on home soil.

Tig is making her first WTA main-draw appearance since 2017 after suffering from injuries and then giving birth to a daughter in the past year.

The 24-year-old qualifier is making her mark in her homeland and took out top seed Sevastova 6-2 7-5 on Thursday (July 18), setting up a last-eight encounter with Kristyna Pliskova.

"I missed tennis and now, I'm trying to enjoy every moment of it. I hope more mothers will play, because women need to see that this is not something impossible to do," said Tig.

"I don't feel inferior to any player. I know that if I go on court and give my best, I can win the match too."

Martina Di Giuseppe advanced when Veronika Kudermetova – who had taken the first set 6-2 and was trailing 5-4 in the second – retired, while Aliona Bolsova ended her contest with Barbora Krejcikova at 6-0 3-2 down due to an ankle injury.

Fourth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu bowed out of the Ladies Open Lausanne with a 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 defeat at the hands of Fiona Ferro.

Samantha Stosur saw off Allie Kiick 6-3 7-5, while Jil Teichmann and Tamara Korpatsch also advanced to the quarter-finals.

Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
