Kvitova 'glad it's over' after knife attacker sentenced to eight years

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was confronted in her home in December, 2016, by Radim Zondra, who left her with career-threatening injuries to her left hand.

Kvitova made an emotional return at the 2017 French Open and has since added seven more WTA titles to her collection, while she was beaten in this year's Australian Open final by Naomi Osaka.

The Czech was beaten in the Miami Open quarterfinals by Ashleigh Barty in the early hours of Wednesday morning and afterwards was asked for her reaction to the sentencing of her assailant, who denied the charges against him.

"I heard that this morning," she said.

"I am happy for the news and I am glad that it is over."