English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Miami Open: Barty ends Kvitova's top-ranking bid, to face Kontaveit in SFs

By Opta
Australian Open runner-up and Czech third seed Petra Kvitovas quest to claim the world number one ranking was ended by Ashleigh Barty
Australian Open runner-up and Czech third seed Petra Kvitova's quest to claim the world number one ranking was ended by Ashleigh Barty

Miami, March 27: Petra Kvitova's quest to claim the world number one ranking was ended following a surprise Miami Open loss to Ashleigh Barty, while Anett Kontaveit reached the semi-finals.

Australian Open runner-up and Czech third seed Kvitova lost 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2 to Barty in an entertaining late-night clash in Miami on Tuesday (March 26).

Kvitova needed to reach the final of the Premier Mandatory tournament to have a chance of replacing Naomi Osaka as the WTA's top-ranked player.

However, Kvitova was upstaged by Australian 12th seed Barty, who claimed her first career win over the Czech star as she confirmed her rise into the top 10.

Barty – blitzed by Kvitova in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January – overcame a two-hour rain delay to set up a semi-final showdown with Kontaveit at the Miami Open.

Kontaveit emerged from the jaws of defeat to advance to her first Premier Mandatory semi-final at the expense of Hsieh Su-wei.

Down 4-0 and 5-3 in the final set, 21st seed Kontaveit rallied to win 3-6 6-2 7-5 in Tuesday's earlier match.

Hsieh won 16 of the first 19 points of the deciding set – including 12 in succession – as she raced out to a commanding four-game lead, but Kontaveit surged back to claim a final-four berth.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue