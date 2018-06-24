English

In-form Kvitova defends Birmingham title

Posted By:
Petra Kvitova
There is no stopping Petra Kvitova in 2018

London, June 24: Petra Kvitova will be well fancied to add to her two Wimbledon titles after successfully defending her Birmingham Classic crown on Sunday.

Kvitova's preparations for the grass-court grand slam could have taken a blow after Magdalena Rybarikova claimed the opening set of the final, but the Czech came charging back to win 4-6 6-1 6-2.

The world number eight now leads the WTA in wins (37) and titles (five) this year, but she was initially troubled by Rybarikova, who threatened an upset after taking the first set.

Kvitova recovered her poise, though, and can continue to build towards Wimbledon full of confidence after another successful week.

There was little sign early on of the procession this would become for Kvitova, as the pair traded breaks before she lost another and then struggled to make up ground in the first set.

An opportunity belatedly arrived, but Kvitova could not take it and Rybarikova sealed the opener when she forced her opponent into the net later in the same game.

But the Slovakian was no match for Kvitova from that point onwards. The fourth seed consistently punishing Rybarikova with her returns to soar into a 3-0 second-set lead.

A double fault from Rybarikova led to another break and her continual errors ensured the match was swiftly levelled.

The theme continued into the start of the third and the match was all but over after a second break as Rybarikova sent the ball long, allowing Kvitova to cruise through the closing stages.

Eastbourne is up next for Kvitova, although she appeared less than enthused by Sunday's plans in Birmingham.

"I'm not sure how we will celebrate," she said. "I think we'll go for dinner and the guys will watch football tonight - like every other night!"

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: JPN 2 - 2 SEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue