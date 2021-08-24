From brink of qualifying exit to second round, Pouille powers on at Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem (USA), August 24: Lucas Pouille continues to build momentum at the Winston-Salem Open after overcoming veteran Feliciano Lopez in straight sets.
Pouille was on the brink of elimination in qualifying after facing match point before booking his spot in the main draw.
Now, the Frenchman is preparing for the second round following his 6-1 6-4 victory over Lopez on Monday.
Pouille saved all four break points he faced as the former world number 10 claimed his first ATP Tour-level victory since April's Monte Carlo Masters.
@la_pouille puts it away! The match, that is.
6-1, 6-4 vs.F. Lopez. pic.twitter.com/6eH47ZbDuM— Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 23, 2021
Awaiting Pouille in the second round is third seed Daniel Evans, who received a bye in the opening round.
As for 14th seed Richard Gasquet, he prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) against Egor Gerasimov at the ATP 250 event.
Elsewhere, Federico Coria and Jordan Thompson were among the players to progress.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.