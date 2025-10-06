Shoaib Akhtar Says Pakistan Men Could Be Beaten by Their Women’s Team Amid Poor Form

Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam, And Tavish Pahwa Secure Dominant Wins At Fenesta Open Tennis Championship Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam, and Tavish Pahwa showcased strong performances to advance in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. The tournament faced weather disruptions but continues to attract top talent. By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025, 21:25 [IST]

At the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, three seeded players in the boys' under-16 singles category advanced to the next round. Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam, and Tavish Pahwa secured victories at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. Their performances on Monday were marked by dominant displays on the court.

Sixth seed Hruthik Katakam showcased a commanding performance against Rudra Batham, winning 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. Hruthik maintained control throughout, breaking Batham's serve five times without facing a single break point himself.

The Fenesta Open is India's largest domestic tennis championship. It is supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., and organised under the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA). The event attracts top players from across the nation, competing for prestigious titles and substantial prize money.

Eighth seed Tavish Pahwa also delivered an impressive performance against Gyansh Manchanda, winning 6-3, 6-1. Pahwa broke serve midway through the first set and maintained his momentum into a dominant second set. His baseline play was particularly noteworthy.

Persistent rain in New Delhi disrupted the tournament schedule. Several matches in both boys' and girls' under-16 and under-14 singles main draw rounds were postponed. Doubles sign-ins were also affected. The tournament will continue once weather conditions improve.

Top seed Prakaash Sarran from Karnataka impressed with a victory over Atharva Anant, finishing 6-1, 6-2 on Court 1. The match took 1 hour and 34 minutes to complete. Prakaash's aggressive groundstrokes and strong serving allowed him to dominate, conceding only three games.

Prizes and Scholarships Await Winners

The tournament offers more than just titles; winners receive prize money from a pool exceeding Rs 21.55 Lakh. Additionally, junior category winners get Kit Allowance. In both U16 and U14 singles events, winners and runners-up earn a Tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.