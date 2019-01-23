Nadal unfazed by another Next Gen opponent in Tsitsipas

The Spaniard eased into the last four at Melbourne Park - a stage at which he has lost just once, in 2008 - with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 success over the unseeded Frances Tiafoe on Rod Laver Arena.

And next up for the second seed is a meeting with Tiafoe's fellow Next Gen alumni Tsitsipas, who counts six-time champion Roger Federer among his scalps en route to a maiden grand slam semi-final.

But Nadal will not be changing his approach as he prepares for a 30th appearance in the last four of a major.

"I play another match if they are the Next Gen or not," said the 17-time grand slam winner.

"For me what really matters is win the match and give myself a chance to be in the next round. That's the real feeling for me at this stage of my career.

"I know they are good. I know they will be fighting for the most important things during the next couple of years. I don't take it that way. I just take it like a difficult match against players that have a lot of energy. That's all.

"It's another match. It's a difficult match. I try to do my thing, do it well to try to give myself the chance to be through. It's a good challenge for me. I hope to be ready for it.

"I am playing well. I did a lot of things well during the week and a half. Let's see. I don't know, I can't predict what can happen.

"I am just going day by day and being very happy about the way things started for me. It's very positive the way that I am in the semi-finals. That's the only thing that I can say. Then I'm going to try to be ready for it."