Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rafael Nadal climbs to No 4 in ATP Rankings after 14th French Open win; Ruud, Cilic too advance

By
Rafael Nadal climbs to No 4 in Rankings
Rafael Nadal climbs to No 4 in Rankings

London, June 7: The 14th French Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam trophy powered Rafael Nadal to move up a place from fifth to fourth in the latest ATP rankings.

The Roland Garros runner up Casper Ruud jumped to career-high No 6.

The Spaniard has climbed to No 4 spot in the ATP Rankings after he captured a historic 14th Roland Garros title and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy in Paris last week.

The 36-year-old is the oldest men's champion in the history of the clay court tournament and has now moved level with countryman Carlos Alcaraz on a Tour leading four titles in 2022.

Ruud, the 23-year-old from Norway, jumped to a career-high No 6 after he became the first Norwegian man to reach the final at a Grand Slam following his campaign at Roland Garros 2022.

While World No. 1 Novak Djokovic remained at the top of the rankings chart with 8770 points despite defeat in the quarterfinals of French Open 2022 at the hand of Nadal.

Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud

Croatian Marin Cilic has jumped back in the Top 20 on the back of his standout run in Paris. The 33-year-old stunned World No 2 Daniil Medvedev en route to the semifinals.

Medvedev remained in the second spot with 8160 while Alexander Zverev, with 7795 points stayed in the third place.

Holger Rune continued to make waves at Roland Garros, becoming the first Danish man to progress to the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The 19-year-old, who grasped his maiden tour-level trophy in Munich in April, earned the second Top 10 victory of his career when he downed World No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Nadal could be attempting to capture his 3rd Wimbledon title later this month. The last time Nadal won at the All England club was in 2010, but an update on his knee injury is awaited and his participation in the tournament is depended on that.

Comments

MORE RAFAEL NADAL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SA | Jaitley Stadium deta
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 16:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Boss Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Libema Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Kooperativa Bratislava Open:Mens Singles
Jun 05, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Orlando Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Open Sopra Steria:Mens Singles
Jun 05, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Internazionali di Tennis - Città di Perugia:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments