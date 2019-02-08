English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal wants to play at Davis Cup, Tokyo Olympics

By Opta
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal

Madrid, February 8: Rafael Nadal confirmed he would like to play at this year's Davis Cup, while he is also eyeing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Spanish 17-time grand slam champion played one Davis Cup tie last year – against Germany in April.

But the event has been remodelled, drawing some criticism, to a shorter format, with the Finals to be played during one week in Madrid in November.

Nadal, who started his year by reaching the Australian Open final, said he wanted to feature for the hosts in a boost for the Davis Cup, largely reformatted due to top players making themselves unavailable.

"I would like to be there, but there are still a lot of months to go, seven or eight months, almost nine," he said on Thursday (February 7).

"It's very difficult to predict what is going on in nine months, but my hope is to be there."

Nadal has also set his sights on the Olympics next year as he looks to add to the men's singles gold medal he won in 2008.

"You are talking about more than a year and a half away. I don't know what is going to happen but, as I already said, my hope is to be there," he said.

"I know Tokyo's going to be spectacular so I will do my best to be there."

Nadal is expected to resume his season at the Mexican Open, which begins in Acapulco on February 25.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LAZ 1 - 0 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue