French Open: Rafael Nadal downs Dominic Thiem to claim 11th crown at Roland Garros

Thiem is the only man to have beaten Nadal on clay over the past two seasons, including a surprise victory in the Madrid Open quarter-finals last month, but there was no repeat shock on Court Philippe Chatrier as the top seed prevailed 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal's latest triumph in Paris sees him join Margaret Court, who dominated the Australian Open in the 1960s and 70s, as the only player to win 11 singles titles at one grand slam.

By contrast, Thiem was competing in his maiden major final and although he matched his illustrious opponent for large parts of the opening set, he crumbled at the crunch and never really regained his poise.

Nadal has not lost at Roland Garros when taking the first set and that record did not look like coming under threat as he continually rebuffed Thiem's attempts to make inroads into his serve, taking the second courtesy of an early break.

Thiem's fighting spirit was evident in abundance - he continued to put pressure on Nadal through his return game, while consistently scrapping to stave off perilous positions on his own serve - but ultimately the Spaniard's quality and, often, his sheer force of will, won the day.

Nadal appeared to be suffering with cramp in his left arm early in the third but even that discomfort could not derail him as the 'King of Clay' extended his scarcely believable French Open win-loss record to 86-2, further underlining his status as the greatest of all time on the red dirt.

It never gets old, does it @RafaelNadal? The King of Clay captures his 11th Roland-Garros title 6-4 6-3 6-2. Rien n'arrête Rafa ! 11e titre pour l'Espagnol ici à Roland-Garros et son 57e titre sur terre-battue. https://t.co/xP28FRO671 pic.twitter.com/UzI4tcyikb — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2018

With the win, Nadal broke many records. Omnisport has compiled them:

1 - Nadal is the first player in the Open Era to win 11 titles at three different Tour-level events, having reached the mark in Barcelona and Monte Carlo this season.

2 - Only the second player in history to triumph more than 10 times at the same major.

11 - No man has won more titles at the same grand slam than his astonishing tally of 11. He has also won all 11 finals at Roland Garros.

17 - His 17th major crown closes the gap on Roger Federer to three.

4 - Nadal is the fourth man in the Open Era to win three or more grand slam titles after turning 30 - Rod Laver, Federer and Ken Rosewall being the others.

57 - Just the mere 57 titles on clay for the Mallorca native.

86 - Nadal has now won 86 French Open matches and lost just two.

900 - By defeating Maximilian Marterer in the round of 16, he became the fifth man to win 900 Tour-level matches.

Source: OPTA