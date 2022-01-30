Rafael Nadal Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now

Bengaluru, January 30: Rafael Nadal is one of the decorated men's tennis stars and his Grand Slam achievements are a stuff of legends as the Spaniard is one of three greats to have won 20 grand slam titles.
Since winning his first ever grand slam title in 2005, Nadal first with Roger Federer and later with Novak Djokovic have transformed the popularity of Tennis in the past two decades. The trio have won a total of 60 Grand Slam titles between them.
All three superstars have achieved the career Grand Slam, which means they have won all four Grand Slam titles. However, Nadal is unique in one way as he has also won the Olympic singles and doubles gold, which Federer and Djokovic have failed to achieve.
Dubbed as the King of Clay, Nadal's 20 Grand Slam titles unsurprisingly is dominated at Roland Garros with the Spaniard winning 13 French Open titles. This is the most for a single Grand Slam by any player in the history of the sport.
Apart from his 13 French Open titles, Nadal has won the US Open four times, Wimbledon twice, and the Australian Open once in 2009. He has also achieved 11 out of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating his nemesis Federer and Djokovic at their peak.
Nadal has reached the Grand Slam Finals 28 times, winning on 20 occasions and losing just the eight times. Now, here myKhel takes a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Nadal since 2005.
List of Rafael Nadal Grand Slam titles by year, final opponent and score:
|YEAR
|GRAND SLAM
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|2020
|French Open
|Novak Djokovic
|6-0, 6-2. 7-5
|2019
|US Open
|Daniil Medvedev
|7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4
|2019
|French Open
|Dominic Thiem
|6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
|2018
|French Open
|Dominic Thiem
|6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|2017
|US Open
|Kevin Anderson
|6-3, 6-3, 6-4
|2017
|French Open
|Stan Wawrinka
|6-2, 6-3, 6-1
|2014
|French Open
|Novak Djokovic
|3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4
|2013
|US Open
|Novak Djokovic
|6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
|2013
|French Open
|David Ferrer
|6-3, 6-2, 6-3
|2012
|French Open
|Novak Djokovic
|6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
|2011
|French Open
|Roger Federer
|7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1
|2010
|US Open
|Novak Djokovic
|6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
|2010
|Wimbledon
|Tomas Berdych
|6-3, 7-5, 6-4
|2010
|French Open
|Robin Soderling
|6-4, 6-2, 6-4
|2009
|Australian Open
|Roger Federer
|7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2
|2008
|Wimbledon
|Roger Federer
|6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7
|2008
|French Open
|Roger Federer
|6-1, 6-3, 6-0
|2007
|French Open
|Roger Federer
|6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
|2006
|French Open
|Roger Federer
|1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4)
|2005
|French Open
|Mariano Puerta
|6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
