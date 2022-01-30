Rafael Nadal Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now

Since winning his first ever grand slam title in 2005, Nadal first with Roger Federer and later with Novak Djokovic have transformed the popularity of Tennis in the past two decades. The trio have won a total of 60 Grand Slam titles between them.

All three superstars have achieved the career Grand Slam, which means they have won all four Grand Slam titles. However, Nadal is unique in one way as he has also won the Olympic singles and doubles gold, which Federer and Djokovic have failed to achieve.

Dubbed as the King of Clay, Nadal's 20 Grand Slam titles unsurprisingly is dominated at Roland Garros with the Spaniard winning 13 French Open titles. This is the most for a single Grand Slam by any player in the history of the sport.

Apart from his 13 French Open titles, Nadal has won the US Open four times, Wimbledon twice, and the Australian Open once in 2009. He has also achieved 11 out of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating his nemesis Federer and Djokovic at their peak.

Nadal has reached the Grand Slam Finals 28 times, winning on 20 occasions and losing just the eight times. Now, here myKhel takes a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Nadal since 2005.

List of Rafael Nadal Grand Slam titles by year, final opponent and score:

YEAR GRAND SLAM OPPONENT SCORE 2020 French Open Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2. 7-5 2019 US Open Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 2019 French Open Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 2018 French Open Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 2017 US Open Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 2017 French Open Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 2014 French Open Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 2013 US Open Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 2013 French Open David Ferrer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 2012 French Open Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 2011 French Open Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 2010 US Open Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 2010 Wimbledon Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 2010 French Open Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 2009 Australian Open Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 2008 Wimbledon Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 2008 French Open Roger Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 2007 French Open Roger Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 2006 French Open Roger Federer 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) 2005 French Open Mariano Puerta 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5