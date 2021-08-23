Tennis
Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale in quarterfinals of Cleveland Championships

By
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza

Cleveland, August 23: India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3, 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night (August 22).

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
