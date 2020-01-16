Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Sania alongside partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

They will next meet the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in the last four.

The return run continues for @MirzaSania as she and Nadiia Kichenok are through to the @hobarttennis doubles semifinals.



They defeat McHale/King 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 pic.twitter.com/zXkhenBmbJ — WTA (@WTA) 16 January 2020

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.

She made a winning return to WTA circuit in the round of 16 clash against Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan's Miyu Kato on Tuesday (January 14).

