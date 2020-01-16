Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Hobart, January 16: Indian ace Sania Mirza continued her triumphant return to WTA circuit with another win which ensured her entry into the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International in Hobart on Thursday (January 16).
Sania alongside partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in the quarterfinals.
In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.
They will next meet the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in the last four.
The return run continues for @MirzaSania as she and Nadiia Kichenok are through to the @hobarttennis doubles semifinals.— WTA (@WTA) 16 January 2020
They defeat McHale/King 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 pic.twitter.com/zXkhenBmbJ
The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.
She made a winning return to WTA circuit in the round of 16 clash against Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan's Miyu Kato on Tuesday (January 14).
(With PTI inputs)