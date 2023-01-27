Sania Mirza Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Sania

Mirza, who turned pro in 2003, has won 44 titles in her career. Although she started out as a singles player, Sania has won more titles in the doubles events, winning 43 titles over her 20-year pro career.

Sania won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2009, earning a wildcard entry in the mixed doubles event with compatriot Mahesh Bhupati. Three years later, the seventh-seeded pair went on to win the French Open title.

She won her last mixed doubles Grand Slam title in 2014 with Brazilian Bruno Soares. The Indo-Brazilian pair were the top seeds for the event. In eight mixed doubles Grand Slam finals, Sania has been part of the winning pair three times

In 2015, she won the first women's doubles Grand Slam title with Martina Hingis in Wimbledon, and the pair capped off the year with the US Open title. A few months later, the pair continued their streak by winning the Australian Open title in 2016. On all occasions, the pair were seeded first.

Before pairing with Hingis, Mirza had partnered Elena Vesnina to reach her first Grand Slam final. But the pair lost the final in 2011 French Open.

In 12 Grand Slam finals, Sania has won 6 and finished runners up 6 times. She has won the title in all the four Grand Slams. Two times in Australian Open and US Open, while she has won the title once in Wimbledon and French Open. Now, let's take a look at Sania Mirza's record and results in Grand Slam finals.

Sania Mirza Grand Slam titles, final opponent and score

Year Tournament Event Partner Result Opponents Score 2008 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Mahesh Bhupathi Lost Sun Tiantian & Nenad Zimonjic 6–7(4–7), 4–6 2009 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Mahesh Bhupathi Won Nathalie Dechy & Andy Ram 6–3, 6–1 2011 French Open Women’s Doubles Elena Vesnina Lost Andrea Hlavackova & Lucie Hradecka 4–6, 3–6 2012 French Open Mixed Doubles Mahesh Bhupathi Won Klaudia Jans-Ignacik & Santiago Gonzalez 7–6(7–3), 6–1 2014 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Horia Tecau Lost Kristina Mladenovic & Daniel Nestor 2–6, 3–6 2014 US Open Mixed Doubles Bruno Soares Won Abigail Spears & Santiago Gonzalez 6–1, 2–6, [11–9] 2015 Wimbledon Women’s Doubles Martina Hingis Won Ekaterina Makarova & Elena Vesnina 5–7, 7–6(7–4), 7–5 2015 US Open Women’s Doubles Martina Hingis Won Casey Dellacqua & Yaroslava Shvedova 6–3, 6–3 2016 Australian Open Women’s Doubles Martina Hingis Won Andrea Hlavackova & Lucie Hradecka 7–6(7–1), 6–3 2016 French Open Mixed Doubles Ivan Dodig Lost Martina Hingis & Leander Paes 6–4, 4–6, [8–10] 2017 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Ivan Dodig Lost Abigail Spears & Juan Sebastian Cabal 2–6, 4–6 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Rohan Bopanna Lost Luisa Stefani & Rafael Matos 6–7(2–7), 2–6