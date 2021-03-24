Serbian Model claims to have been offered 50000 Pounds to lure Novak Djokovic in sex-extortion plot

Natalija Scekic makes shocking revelation

Scekic made shocking revelations while talking to Marca. Scekic - who has 24,800 followers on Instagram - said: "It is true that a guy contacted me. I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life," Scekic told Marca.

Scekic initially assumed it to be a joke

On getting to know that she would ruin a family man's life and career, Scekic initially assumed the details being told was a mere joke. However, the conversation between her and the undescribed man kept getting serious which involved a lot of money being put on the table to be a part of the sex extortion scam.

Scekic further added that she was being offered a large sum of money, nearly around 60,000 Euros and a destination holiday of her choice if she could seduce the 18-time Grand Slam winner and bring him in a private room where a hidden camera would be installed.

Scekic walked away from the malicious plot

"I felt very offended and humiliated," explained the Serbian model as she could not take any action during the conversation.

The Serbian model has revealed that she did not want to be a participant in this scam and has the highest of respect for the tennis player who has brought glory to the country.

Scekic stated that she simply walked away from the deal and hopes that no other girl has to be a part of such a nefarious plot.

Rumours of Djokovic-Jelena marriage going through rough patch

Earlier in the year 2018, it was rumoured that Djokovic and his wife Jelena had hit a rough patch. Rumours were abuzz that the couple was struggling as the tennis star's form did take a beating and had a poor run before getting back on track and winning the Wimbledon that year.

Djokovic has time and time again shut down rumours of their marriage falling apart and has slammed all allegations.