English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena and Halep book blockbuster, Osaka won't throw in the towel

By Opta
halepserena - Cropped

Melbourne, January 19: Serena Williams and Simona Halep booked a blockbuster date with dominant round-three wins on Saturday, while Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina battled their way through.

It was a classy display by Williams in her 6-2 6-1 hammering of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska on Rod Laver Arena.

Halep then took centre stage in the evening session, clinically dispatching of Williams' sister Venus 6-2 6-3 to set up the match tennis fans the world over hoped for when the draw was made.

There were no major upsets in the women's draw on day six, but Osaka and Svitolina had to dig deep into their reserves.

SERENA SHOWS SOFT SIDE

Yastremska was not even born when Serena won the first of her 23 grand slams at the 1999 US Open, but experience prevailed over youth.

The emotion of defeat was plain to see on the 18-year-old's face after a performance in which she showed plenty of guts.

And Williams consoled her opponent at the net, saying: "You did amazing. You did so well. You did amazing. Don't cry. You did really well!"

HALEP HITTING FORM

World number one Halep needed three sets in her opening two victories, but veteran Venus was blown away by the Romanian on Margaret Court Arena.

Halep, runner-up in Melbourne a year ago, was aided by 33 unforced Williams errors, and she recognises Serena may not be so giving.

"I have just to enjoy, and to give my best," she said. "I actually have nothing to lose – I play against a great champion. It's going to be a bigger challenge, but I'm ready to face it."

NAOMI DOESN'T THROW IN THE TOWEL

There was a comedy moment at the end of Osaka's match against Hsieh Su-wei when trying to gift a memento to the crowd.

But while the fourth seed literally could not throw the towel to the eager spectators, she also did not throw it in metaphorically in her comeback 5-7 6-4 6-1 triumph. She now meets Anastasija Sevastova following the Latvian's straight-sets win over Wang Qiang.

Sixth seed Svitolina had to show similar grit to defeat Zhang Shuai 4-6 6-4 7-5, but Garbine Muguruza had it slightly easier in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 beating of Timea Bacsinszky.

Completing the action, Karolina Pliskova (7) and Madison Keys (17) overcame Camila Giorgi and Elise Mertens (12) respectively.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni: Can he turn the clock back fully?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue