English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dream team Serena and Murray march into third round

By Opta
Serena Williams and Andy Murray defeated Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo
Serena Williams and Andy Murray defeated Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo

London, July 10: Serena Williams and Andy Murray sailed into the third round of the mixed doubles by taking out 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo at Wimbledon.

Williams beat Alison Riske to reach the singles semi-finals in a tough battle on Centre Court earlier on Tuesday (July 9) and returned to secure another victory with Murray.

The former singles number ones will face top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar following an entertaining 7-5 6-3 win.

Murray and Williams enjoyed themselves on the main show court, American Atawo and Frenchman Martin unable to break a star duo that also won their first match in straight sets.

Williams said she was feeling good after setting up a last-four clash with Barbora Strycova despite a slight issue with her ankle and the 23-time major singles champion looked fresh as she combined superbly with Murray.

Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert crashed out of the men's doubles in the second round, but with Williams in this sort of form, the Briton could lift a second trophy since returning from hip surgery after teaming up with Feliciano Lopez for a success at the Queen's Club Championships last month.

Williams returned with venom and Murray put the seal on an impressive victory with an ace as the dream team marched on.

More ANDY MURRAY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue