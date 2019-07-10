English

Serena-Murray dream team thwarted at Wimbledon

By Opta
Williams and Murray crash out of Wimbledon

London, July 10: It was fun while it lasted, but the dream mixed doubles pairing of Serena Williams and Andy Murray saw their Wimbledon run come to an end on Wednesday (July 10).

The duo suffered a third-round exit at the hands of top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar, going down 6-3 4-6 6-2.

For Murray, a two-time singles champion at the All England Club, it is the end of his tournament on all fronts, having already lost in the men's doubles alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Williams has her eye on the ultimate prize of victory in the women's singles, with a semi-final match against Barbora Strycova to come on Thursday (July 11).

The American is seeking a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and an eighth at the grass-court event.

Murray, who like his partner is a former world number one, is yet to confirm when and where he will make his return to singles action following hip surgery.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

