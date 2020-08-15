Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena Williams stunned by Rogers at Top Seed Open

By Sacha Pisani
Serena Williams
Top seed Serena Williams was ousted by fellow American Shelby Rogers in Lexington.

Lexington, August 15: Serena Williams crashed out of the Top Seed Open, the former world number one surprisingly beaten by Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals.

Williams – the top seed and 23-time grand slam champion – was ousted 1-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) by fellow American Rogers in Lexington on Friday.

Stepping up her preparation ahead of this month's US Open in New York, Williams overcame sister Venus in the last 16 on Thursday but the 38-year-old star was unable continue her run at the WTA International event.

Shelby Rogers earns Serena Williams showdown in Lexington

'Super relaxed' Serena striving for rhythm after vanquishing Venus

Serena holds off Venus in hard-fought Top Seed Open clash

Rogers – in her first meeting against Serena Williams – rallied from a set down in the all-American affair to earn a semi-final showdown with Jil Teichmann, who accounted for Cici Bellis 6-2 6-4.

"It was important for me going onto the court thinking I could win that match, and knowing I could take care of my service games," Rogers said. "Because [Williams] has probably the best serve of all time, and when she wants to, she can win a point on her serve."

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff, meanwhile, fought back from a set and a break down to top eighth seed Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-4 6-1.

Gauff trailed 6-4 4-2 but the 16-year-old American completed a thrilling comeback to reach her second WTA semi-final.

Awaiting Gauff in the final four is countrywoman Jennifer Brady, who eased past Marie Bouzkova 6-1 6-2.

More SERENA WILLIAMS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Bayern thrash Barca to enter semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue