US Open 2019: Cahill confident Serena will match Court's record tally

Williams has lost all three major finals and failed to win a tournament since giving birth to her first child two years ago.

She was once again unable to match Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles when Simona Halep dismantled her in the decider at Wimbledon last month.

Angelique Kerber beat Williams in the final at the All England Club 12 months earlier and the 37-year-old had a run-in with chair umpire Carlos Ramos as she was denied a seventh triumph on home soil by Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows last September.

The former world number one has not won a grand slam since the 2017 Australian Open, but is favourite to draw level with Court in New York next month.

Williams will face old foe Maria Sharapova in a mouthwatering first-round clash and Cahill, Halep's former coach, feels it is a matter of time before one of the all-time greats adds to her haul.

Cahill, an ESPN commentator at the final major of the year, told Omnisport: "There is no question she can win more majors, you do not make the final of grand slams, playing the tennis she has played and not be capable of going that extra step and winning them.

"She came into a couple of hot players: Osaka here was playing great last year and she was going to be tough to beat and we saw what she went on to do at the Australian Open. Simona then played out of the best matches of her life at Wimbledon.

"She's made three grand slam finals since becoming a mum and that's a remarkable achievement in itself.

"Anybody else in the world would be incredibly satisfied and proud of what she's been able to do. I'm sure she's proud anyway, but I'm sure she's incredibly hungry to add to her tally of grand slam titles and I'm sure she will."