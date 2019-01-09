English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Halep downed by Barty on return

By
Simona Halep
World number one Simona Halep lost to Ashleigh Barty at the Sydney International.

Sydney, January 9: Simona Halep suffered a straight-sets loss to Ashleigh Barty on her return to the WTA Tour at the Sydney International on Wednesday.

The world number one, whose 2018 was ended early by a back injury, went down to Barty 6-4 6-4 at the WTA Premier event.

Halep has now lost five straight matches dating back to August, but it was her first defeat in three meetings with Barty.

Barty was able to adapt to the windy conditions quicker, the world number 15 moving into the quarter-finals.

The duo traded breaks before Barty crucially came from 0-40 down to hold for 5-4.

That proved a huge hold for the Australian, who broke in the next game to take the opening set.

Halep was unable to consolidate a break in the second set and Barty took advantage again in the 10th game.

The Romanian French Open champion pulled a forehand wide and then sent a backhand into the net on match point.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue