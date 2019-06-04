English

Halep offers Swiatek words of comfort after crushing win

By
Simona Halep
Iga Swiatek suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Simona Halep, who is sure the 18-year-old will recover.

Paris, June 4: Simona Halep offered words of support to Iga Swiatek after ruthlessly dispatching the 18-year-old 6-1, 6-0 in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Swiatek, playing in just her second grand slam, was unable to hold serve once as reigning champion Halep eased past her in just 45 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Polish teenager enjoyed doubles success at Roland Garros and singles glory at Wimbledon in the junior ranks in 2018 and said prior to the match it had been her dream to go up against the Romanian.

While Halep admitted she could not feel bad for ruthlessly dispatching Swiatek, she did provide her opponent with encouragement.

"I can't say I feel bad, because I played my best tennis. I prefer to play like that. But she needs many matches on those courts. She needs time," said Halep.

"But for sure she will be high because at 18, if you're playing fourth round of a grand slam, that means a lot. She will be all right after this."

She added: "I consider it my best match here, I played really well, and actually maybe she was a little bit nervous playing on that court. She's young, very young.

"I expected a very tough one, because my coach told me it's tough to understand how she's playing. So I was ready for that, but it was much better than I thought.

"I feel that the first two, three matches are tougher in a grand slam and if you pass them, you feel better. I feel better right now, but every match is tough at this level.

"If you're in the second week, your expectations are bigger, so I expect more from myself. Today I was really good on court, and I'm happy about that."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
