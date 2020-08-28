Sumit Nagal could face Dominic Thiem in US Open second round

It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer.

Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.

Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event.

India's next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.