Sumit Nagal to face Stan Wawrinka in Prague

Sumit Nagal cruises into pre-quarters of Prague Challenger



Sixth seed and world number 127 Nagal had to battle hard to win 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in the two-hour and 21-minute second round contest against the local player, ranked 617.

Nagal, who played against Roger Federer at the US Open last year, will test his game against the Swiss, who also rallied to beat Germany's Oscar Otte. Wawrinka won 3-6 7-5 6-1 in one-hour and 54-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

In the doubles draw, the top seeded Indo-Dutch combo of Divij Sharan and Robin Haase also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jonas Forejtek and Michael Vrbensky.

Another Indian advancing to the doubles quarterfinals was N Sriram Balaji, who has paired with Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans. They defeated Andres Molteni and Hugo Nys 7-5 4-6 10-6 in their round of 16 match.