Swiatek vs Gauff French Open 2022 Women's Final: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, H2H, Match Prediction

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, had won the French Open in 2020 and will now look to repeat the feat.

Her 18-year-old American opponent has not won any Grand Slam so far, and this final appearance in the French Open is the farthest she has travelled in a major.

Gauff is the youngest player to enter a Grand Slam final in the last two decades.

"I'm just going to go into it like another match," Gauff added.

Gauff remained undaunted by the occasion. “Yeah, it's a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the US, so I don't think it's worth stressing about it,” she said.

Gauff had also asked to end the gun violence in the US after another round of shooting ended up in injuring and killing many.

Swiatek also stressed on the need to handle pressure on the big day.

"This tournament, it's a Grand Slam, so it's tough," she told reporters on Wednesday after defeating Jessica Pegula to set up a semifinal match against 20th seed Kasatkina. "So I think only underdogs can feel more free on Grand Slams.

“But on the other hand I'm also learning how to deal with the pressure and expectations and I think I'm doing a good job,” she added.

So, here is the essential details of Swiatek vs Gauff match such as head to head record, route to final and the Live Telecast and Live Streaming Info.

1. Swiatek vs Gauff head to head

Iga Swiatek has a 2-0 career lead over Coco Gauff. The Polish star had beaten her American counterpart 7-6, 6-3 in the Rome Open 2021 and 6-3, 6-1 at the Miami Open 2022.



2. Swiatek vs Gauff Betting Odds, Match Prediction

Swiatek holds a massive -700 odds on favourite advantage over Gauff in the French Open Women’s Final. Gauff, on the other hand, has +500 odds, and that is quite understandable as the Swiatek has come to Paris on the back of a wonderful run.

3. Swiatek Route to final

R1: Bt L Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0,

R2: Bt A Riske 6-0, 6-2

R3: Bt D Kovinic 6-3, 7-5

R4: Bt Q Zheng 6-7, 6-0, 6-2

QF: Bt J Pegula 6-3, 6-2

SF: Bt D Kasaktina 6-2, 6-1.

4. Gauff route to final

R1: Bt R Marino 7-5, 6-0

R2: Bt A Van Uytvnck 6-1, 7-6

R3: Bt K Kanepi 6-3, 6-4

R4: Bt E Mertens 6-4, 6-0

QF: Bt S Stephens 7-5, 6-2

SF: Bt M Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

5. Where to watch Swiatek vs Gauff

In India, you can watch the French Open women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff Live on Sony Ten and Sony Six. The Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV.

6. Siwatek vs Gauff IST Time

The Siwatek vs Gauff match is scheduled for a 6.30 PM IST start, at least not before that.