Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

TA announces pre-Australian Open exhibition event for bushfire relief

By Dejan Kalinic
Nick Kyrgios

Sydney, January 3: A tennis exhibition event will be held in Melbourne on January 15 in a bid to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts.

Bushfires are raging across Australia, with New South Wales and Victoria among the states affected.

Nick Kyrgios, who has already said he will donate 200 Australian dollars for every ace he hits during the summer, has vowed to take part.

Tennis Australia (TA) said participating players for the AO Rally for Relief, to be played at Rod Laver Arena in the lead up to the Australian Open, would be revealed in the coming days.

"It is heartbreaking to see the devastation the bushfires are wreaking across the country and to see so many people and communities suffering," TA chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"The Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative gives the tennis community the opportunity to galvanise our sport to support and raise much-needed funds to help those who are most in need.

"We are working closely with the top players and have already had a great response, with many of them keen to help this incredibly important cause.

"We look forward to providing an evening of great tennis and entertainment to raise as much money as we can for bushfire relief."

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: "Proud of @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen commitment to helping those affected by the fires. I will be there Wednesday no question.

"Come out, show some support anyway you can, please."

TA has already committed a donation of 100 Australian dollars for every ace served at the ATP Cup and will grant one million Australian dollars to assist communities in repairing and rebuilding tennis facilities damaged in the bushfires.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis nick kyrgios australia
Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue