Tennis Premier League Announces TPL Race to Gold Masters Tournaments 2025 to Boost India's Tennis Ecosystem By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 18:32 [IST]

Mumbai, Oct 29: In a landmark move to strengthen the grassroots tennis ecosystem in India, the Tennis Premier League (TPL), powered by Clear Premium Water, has announced the return of the TPL Race to Gold Masters Tournaments 2025.

This premier competition aims to discover and nurture emerging tennis talent from across the country through the TPL App, serving as a gateway to professional recognition.

The TPL Race to Gold Masters 2025 will be conducted in three phases across India. The tournament kicks off with the North Zone leg in New Delhi at the DLTA Stadium on November 15-16, followed by the Gujarat leg in Ahmedabad at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on November 22-23, and concludes with the Maharashtra leg in Mumbai at the MSLTA Stadium on November 29-30.

All three tournaments will be held in association with Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA), Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), and Haryana Tennis Association (HTA). The competition adopts TPL's distinctive 25-point format, offering young players an exciting and fast-paced environment to display their talent and compete for top honours.

The top-ranked players from each zone - across U10, U12, U14 (Boys & Girls), and Men's & Women's Open categories - will be awarded scholarships worth ₹75,000. Additionally, champions will be felicitated live on television during the seventh season of the Tennis Premier League, set to take place in Ahmedabad from December 9-14, 2025.

Winners will also have the exclusive opportunity to interact with tennis icons Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, and share the court with top TPL players including Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, Corentin Moutet, Alexandre Muller, and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of TPL, expressed pride in the initiative, saying, "The Race to Gold Masters is one of our proudest initiatives because it directly connects grassroots tennis with the professional circuit and gives these youngsters national exposure and appreciation. The response from young players on the TPL App has been overwhelming, and this tournament gives them a pathway to be recognised."

Co-Founder Mrunal Jain added, "Our goal has always been to make tennis more accessible and aspirational across India. The TPL Masters strengthens that vision by giving talented players from every corner of the country the opportunity to compete, grow, and be celebrated in front of professional tennis players live on TV."

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, a long-time supporter of the Race to Gold initiative, stated, "The Race to Gold Masters has been a fantastic stage for nurturing India's tennis ecosystem. Providing young players with structured competition, recognition, and scholarships not only builds confidence but also fuels the next generation of champions."

Tennis Premier League

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is Asia's biggest tennis league, showcasing top Indian and international tennis talent. Endorsed by legends such as Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), and backed by Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL is a celebration of sport, entertainment, and business - blending competition with a commitment to growing tennis in India.