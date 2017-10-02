Tennis star Robson 'in shock' after witnessing Las Vegas concert attack

Las Vegas, October 2: Tennis star Laura Robson has spoken of her "shock" after confirming she was safe having been in attendance at a Las Vegas concert where a gunman opened fire.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at least 20 people had been killed in the attack, which happened on Sunday at the Route 91 country music festival.

Robson was in attendance at the open-air gig and the 23-year-old, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles, tweeted about her experience.

"I'm okay. We were right there... sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary ****," she wrote.

My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) October 2, 2017

Authorities confirmed the suspected shooter had been shot and killed by officers.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

