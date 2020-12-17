Tennis Yearender 2020: Wimbledon cancelled, Thiem breaks stranglehold, Djoko in hot water & Nadal’s 20th Slam!

Wimbledon called off

The biggest casualty of all was Wimbledon. The prestigious tournament was the first Grand Slam to be called off as all countries closed their international borders as uncertainty gripped one and all due to the pandemic.

In a big blow to players, fans and organisers, Wimbledon, which is the oldest Grand Slam and the only Grand Slam to be played on grass court was cancelled due to the pandemic. This was the first time since World War II that the major tournament was called off.

Meanwhile, joining the bandwagon of cancelled or postponed events, the Davis Cup and the Fed Cup finals were postponed to next year.

Funds raised for lower level players

Though Wimbledon being called off was a big blow, the tennis fans were relieved as French Open and US Open were postponed and held later on. But with the calendar being thrown into haywire, the two Grand Slams were held quite close to each with injuries becoming a concern.

Furthermore with the circuit being shut for almost half a year, financial troubles hit the lower level players as income completely stopped for them. The tennis fraternity came together to raise funds for the players who needed financial assistance.

After months of disarray, the season got underway in August. Tennis, like other sports followed the new normal of bio bubbles and empty stadiums. The Grand Slams - French Open and US Open followed the new protocols as they held the tournaments behind closed doors.

Thiem breaks the stranglehold of the big three

Though the stands at the Flushing Meadows were empty, it was an iconic moment for the sport as Dominic Thiem finally ended the stranglehold of the big three - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. Thiem became the first player outside the big three, after Stan Wawrinka’s 2016 triumph in New York, to lay hands on a Grand Slam.

In a year shrouded with cancelled events, and money troubles, Thiem’s win was a highlight for the sport.

Though many might argue that defending champion Rafael Nadal’s absence from the tournament and Djokovic’s fourth round default cleared the way for Thiem.

Djoko’s messy affair

Though Djokovic began the year by defending his Australian Open crown, the year wasn’t easy on him. The Serbian was heavily criticised for organising an exhibition event in June amidst the pandemic. During the tournament, several players, including Djokovic tested positive for the novel virus.

Furthermore, during the US Open, the 17-time Grand Slam champ lost out in the fourth round by default. The Serbian hit a line judge with a tennis ball and hence had to concede.

But Djokovic, who lifted an eight Australian Open crown at the beginning of the year bounced back strongly as he went on to win the Rome Masters and also enter the final of the French Open where he lost to Nadal.

Nadal’s 13th French Open crown

Nadal picked up his 13th Roland Garros crown to take his major count to 20.

With his French Open win, Nadal is now tied with Federer for the most men’s title. Meanwhile Federer, who played only the Australian Open, missed out on the rest of the year due to two knee operations.

Meanwhile, Djokovic who endured an up and down season, ended the year as the men’s no. 1 player for the sixth time.

Also the Daniil Medvedev beat US Open champ Thiem to win the ATP Finals title.

New champions on the women’s tour

The women’s tour also found new winners in Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek. On the other hand world no. 1 Ash Barty’s season came to a sudden halt as she opted to not travel due to the pandemic.

American player Kenin lifted her first Grand Slam title as she lay her hands on the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Polish player Swiatek also picked up her first Grand Slam title as the 19-year-old won the French Open. She also became the youngest women’s French Open champion since 1992.

All in all despite cancelled and postponed tournaments, the sport threw in a lot of surprises and controversies in a year which brought in a lot of changes in the sporting world.