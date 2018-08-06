English

Third time lucky for Buzarnescu in rout of Sakkari

Posted By: OPTA
Washington, August 6: Mihaela Buzarnescu routed giant killer Maria Sakkari to win her first career WTA singles title at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Romanian Buzarnescu has enjoyed an excellent year on tour, reaching the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon and also progressing to finals in Hobart and Prague.

She was beaten in both of those tournament deciders but it was a case of third time lucky in a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Sakkari, who was outclassed in her first tour-level final in San Jose on Sunday.

The Greek produced an error-strewn showing in the first set as Buzarnescu raced into a 5-0 lead, but she was able to avoid a bagel and get on the board with the help of a searing backhand down the line.

Sakkari then plied the pressure on Buzarnescu's serve, bringing up four break points, but all of them were saved as the world number 24 took the opener.

And Sakkari never came close to mounting a similar kind of threat in the second, Buzarnescu racing to a victory that will see her move inside the world's top 20.

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
