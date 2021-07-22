Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina handed tough draws in singles, doubles

By
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza

Tokyo, July 22: India tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, starting here on Friday (July 23).

Nagal, who qualified for the Games last week after large-scale withdrawals, was pitted against the lower-ranked Uzbek in the draw on Thursday (July 22).

A first-round win for the 23-year-old Indian, ranked 160, could see him face second-seeded Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who takes on Alexander Bublik in his opening round match.

In women's doubles, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will lock horns with the Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla -- of Ukraine in the opening round.

Interestingly, Mirza had paired up with Nadiia after returning from her maternity leave to win the Hobart Open last year.

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
