English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tsitsipas claims second ATP title in Marseille

By Opta
Stefanos Tsitsipas - cropped

Marseille, February 24: Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas won his second ATP Tour title on Sunday by overcoming Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in the Open 13 final.

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, continued his fine start to 2019 with a victory in Marseille in a little under two hours.

Kukushkin, whose only tournament win on the tour came in 2010, had appeared set to force a decider when 5-3 up in the second set.

However, Tsitsipas rallied and won the tie-break to add to the Stockholm Open title he claimed in October, when the 20-year-old became the first Greek to win an ATP Tour crown.

World number 12 Tsitsipas had his first break point when 2-1 up in the opening set but failed to grasp the opportunity as he sliced a backhand wide, with a similarly wayward shot ensuring Kukushkin held.

Yet the Tsitsipas took his second break point, and the first set, when Kukushkin fired a backhand into the net.

A delicious forehand cross-court winner earned Kukushkin his first break midway through the second set and he staved off a couple of break points to hold and go 4-2 up.

However, Tsitsipas broke back to make it 5-5 when Kukushkin was serving for the set, and in a tight breaker he converted the first match point that came his way.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VLD 0 - 2 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: tennis atp atp 250 atp world tour
    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue