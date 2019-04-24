English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Turin to host ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025

By
Londons reign as host of the ATP Finals will come to an end after 2020, with Turin set to hold the showpiece event between 2021 and 2025.
London's reign as host of the ATP Finals will come to an end after 2020, with Turin set to hold the showpiece event between 2021 and 2025.

London, April 24: The ATP Finals will move from London and be hosted in Turin between 2021 and 2025, it has been announced.

Turin's winning bid was put together by a combination of bodies, including the Italian Tennis Federation and the country's government, and it means London's reign of holding the ATP Tour's showpiece end-of-season event will come to a close after 2020.

London first played host in 2009, after Shanghai had done so for four years, and Wednesday's announcement sees the tournament move to Italy for the first time in its near 50-year history, though Milan has staged the NextGen Finals since its inception in 2017.

Alexander Zverev defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final at the O2 Arena, while the ATP also confirmed that the prize purse from 2021 will be a record $14.5million.

"The ATP Finals is the biggest and most prestigious event that we have at the ATP," Djokovic said.

"It's a tournament that has historically moved around and so I'm very excited to see it move to Turin from 2021.

"It's still a few years away but I know that the players will be very excited to compete there, and I also hope to be part of what will be a very special event."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue