US Open 2018: Magnificent Millman stuns Federer

Second seed Federer - a five-time champion at Flushing Meadows - was an overwhelming favourite to prevail against the world number 55 and set up a blockbuster quarter-final with Novak Djokovic.

However, the 37-year-old Swiss delivered a strangely lethargic performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium - prompting some pundits to question whether he was 100 per cent fit - and Millman capitalised superbly to earn the biggest win of his career by far.

Federer had never previously lost at the US Open to a player outside the top 50, a record spanning 40 matches, but that streak came to an end as Millman recorded a stunning 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) triumph.