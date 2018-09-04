English

US Open 2018: Magnificent Millman stuns Federer

Roger Federer
Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat at the hands of John Millman

New York, September 4: Unheralded Australian John Millman pulled off one of the great grand slam upsets by beating Roger Federer in four hugely dramatic sets at the US Open.

Second seed Federer - a five-time champion at Flushing Meadows - was an overwhelming favourite to prevail against the world number 55 and set up a blockbuster quarter-final with Novak Djokovic.

However, the 37-year-old Swiss delivered a strangely lethargic performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium - prompting some pundits to question whether he was 100 per cent fit - and Millman capitalised superbly to earn the biggest win of his career by far.

Federer had never previously lost at the US Open to a player outside the top 50, a record spanning 40 matches, but that streak came to an end as Millman recorded a stunning 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) triumph.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
