English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

US Open 2018: Federer breezes through as Kyrgios frustrates again

Posted By: OPTA
Roger Federer in action at US Open
Roger Federer in action at US Open

New York, September 2: Roger Federer made light work of Nick Kyrgios and charged into round four of the US Open as the talented Australian produced another frustrating showing.

The three past meetings between this duo had all been decided in third-set tie-breaks, Federer winning two to his opponent's one, and Kyrgios initially looked capable of providing a stern test for his illustrious rival once again as he started strongly on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Yet after Federer broke in the 10th game to snatch the opening set, the level of Kyrgios dipped alarmingly.

Five-time champion Federer, who is seeking his first title here since 2008, duly raced to a 6-4 6-1 7-5 victory, maintaining his perfect record in round three of this event since a debut loss in 2000.

The Swiss will face John Millman in the last 16, while Kyrgios - at the centre of a controversy in the previous round when he received a pep talk from umpire Mohamed Lahyani - must reflect on another failure to fulfil his rich potential.

A ninth tie-break in 10 sets between the pair seemed likely at the start of Saturday's contest when Kyrgios failed to take four break points in the seventh game, as Federer struggled to land first serves.

However, after dropping just one point in his first four service games, Kyrgios allowed his level to drop serving at 4-5 and Federer capitalised. The five-time champion converted his second set point with a classy return winner, sliced off the backhand wing.

Clearly frustrated by the loss of the opener, Kyrgios - who had appeared to imitate the service actions of Federer and Rafael Nadal during the opening set - suddenly fell apart.

Set two was over in no time as a typically graceful Federer maintained his focus, Kyrgios at least avoiding the indignity of a bagel as he recovered from 15-40 down to take the sixth game.

The highlight of a more competitive final set, which featured a host of entertaining exchanges, saw Federer draw gasps from Kyrgios with a stunning forehand around the net post that barely reached knee height.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 4 - 1 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue