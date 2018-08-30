US Open 2018: Sushi break helps Stephens as Serena sets up Venus clash

On another sweltering day at Flushing Meadows, Stephens felt the heat before bouncing back to get over qualifier Anhelina Kalinina at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Venus Williams had a somewhat easier progression against Camila Giorgi, and now faces a third-round clash with Serena, who won in straight-sets over Carina Witthoft.

VENUS SETS UP 30TH SERENA CLASH

There have been 29 previous competitive clashes between the dominant Williams sisters, with Serena winning 17 to Venus' 12.

Elder sibling Venus, who defeated Serena at Indian Wells earlier this year, may have the chance to close the gap after beating Giorgi 6-4 7-5.

"The last time we played the Australian it was two against one so at least this time it will be fair," Venus joked in reference to the fact Serena was pregnant when they faced off at the 2017 Australian Open.

Victorious Venus!@Venuseswilliams edges past Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 to reach R3!



She will face Witthöft or......Serena!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/hpbqUsSitO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2018

"I hope that we get to play. I'll do everything I can to recover and play in this tournament."

SUSHI BREAK HELPS SLOANE BOOK AZARENKA DATE

World number three Stephens toiled in the searing New York heat, but was able to take a 10-minute break in her gruelling 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory over the unfancied Kalinina.

The defending champion later said she had "two bites of sushi and a slushy" during the heat break.

A champion finds her way through...@SloaneStephens defeats Kalinina 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a R3 clash against Azarenka!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6YOID4QFTK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2018

"It was super hot," she said. "I was sweating a lot and it was not ideal conditions, but I am happy to get through."

Victoria Azarenka should provide another stern test in round three, with the former world number one outclassing Daria Gavrilova 6-1 6-2.

SVITOLINA, PLISKOVA UNTROUBLED

Elina Svitolina, the seventh seed, cruised into the third round thanks to a 6-2 6-3 win over Tatjana Maria.

Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up, was also untroubled in a 6-2 6-3 victory against Ana Bogdan.

SERENA BOOKS THIRD ROUND CLASH WITH SISTER

Serena, who missed the grand slam last year due to the birth of her daughter, was too good for Witthoft 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That saw the 23-time grand slam champion move into a third-round clash with Venus, with the sisters to meet for a 30th time in their illustrious careers.

Serena holds a 17-12 win-loss record against Venus, including winning their past five meetings at majors.

A familiar twirl...@serenawilliams defeats Witthöft 6-2, 6-2 under the lights...



She'll face her sister in R3 in what will be the 30th installment of Serena/Venus!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/wjd1Uex617 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2018

Witthoft pushed Serena on serve during the first set of their encounter, including breaking in the fifth game.

But Serena broke at will, Witthoft struggling to hold serve as the 36-year-old American grabbed the opening set.

With her first-serve percentage rising, Serena took control in the second set with a break for a 4-2 lead.

A forehand return winner set up match point for Serena in the eighth game and her victory was sealed when Witthoft sent a forehand into the net.